Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Mondelez International in a report released on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.59. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mondelez International from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.94.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $51.29. 6,047,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,389,540. The company has a market cap of $73.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.61. Mondelez International has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6,881.3% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,016,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,251,000 after acquiring an additional 24,658,496 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $811,074,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,479,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,378 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,164,000 after buying an additional 2,221,137 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,883,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,015,000 after buying an additional 2,091,104 shares during the period. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

