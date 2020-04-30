PJT Partners Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for PJT Partners in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PJT Partners’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $200.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.48 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 5.99%.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PJT. ValuEngine raised PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on PJT Partners from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their target price on PJT Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PJT Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

NYSE:PJT traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.82. The company had a trading volume of 37,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,426. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $54.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PJT. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

