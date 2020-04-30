Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prologis in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 26th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Prologis’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.11). Prologis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 48.50%. The business had revenue of $878.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PLD. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Prologis from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.80.

Prologis stock opened at $90.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 0.32. Prologis has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $99.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.04 and a 200-day moving average of $88.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

In other Prologis news, Director Jeffrey L. Skelton sold 6,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total value of $603,170.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $477,086,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,373,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,938 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,262,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,196 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,304,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,499,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,302,000 after purchasing an additional 626,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.