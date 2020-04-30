Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) Issued By B. Riley

Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jeld-Wen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 27th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Get Jeld-Wen alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Jeld-Wen from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Jeld-Wen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Jeld-Wen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jeld-Wen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.21.

Shares of NYSE:JELD opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.62. Jeld-Wen has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $27.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.01.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen during the first quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Jeld-Wen Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Jeld-Wen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeld-Wen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.