Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Callaway Golf Co Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Callaway Golf in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s FY2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Callaway Golf from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Callaway Golf from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

NYSE ELY opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $22.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average of $17.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELY. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,802,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.