Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Decreased by Wedbush

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Columbia Sportswear in a report issued on Tuesday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

COLM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.30.

COLM stock opened at $74.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $51.82 and a 1 year high of $109.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.70.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.08). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $954.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLM. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 137,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 77.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 3,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.92, for a total transaction of $250,588.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at $85,313,733.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,012 shares of company stock valued at $2,285,515. Company insiders own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.