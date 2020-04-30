Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Quanta Services Inc Reduced by KeyCorp (NYSE:PWR)

Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Quanta Services in a report released on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Quanta Services from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.89.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $36.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.41. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $44.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 58,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 46,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,345 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $210,486.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,532.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

