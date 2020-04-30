Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Emera Inc (TSE:EMA) Issued By Raymond James

Emera Inc (TSE:EMA) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Emera in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.64. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Emera’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their target price on Emera from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Emera from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Emera from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. CSFB upped their price target on Emera from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Emera from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$61.50.

The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion and a PE ratio of 20.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$53.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$55.67. Emera has a 1 year low of C$42.12 and a 1 year high of C$60.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.50.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60. The firm had revenue of C$1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.65 billion.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

