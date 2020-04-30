Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Issued By Oppenheimer

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the investment management company will earn $3.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.65. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Goldman Sachs Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $15.11 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $4.79 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $21.51 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GS. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $231.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.60.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $6.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $183.73. 135,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,960,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $250.46. The company has a market cap of $63.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.60.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GS. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

