Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Hope Bancorp Inc Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Hope Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $132.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HOPE. Zacks Investment Research cut Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ HOPE traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $9.91. 26,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,550. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average of $12.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.72. Hope Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $15.51.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOPE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 9.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 38,549 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 39,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 117,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.48%.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

