Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for IDEX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.10. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. IDEX had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $594.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IEX. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.25.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $157.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. IDEX has a 12-month low of $104.56 and a 12-month high of $178.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,464,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in IDEX by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,104,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,696,000 after acquiring an additional 581,822 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,864,000 after acquiring an additional 214,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in IDEX by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 315,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,336,000 after acquiring an additional 194,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

