Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN) Issued By Boenning Scattergood

Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Middlefield Banc in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 28th. Boenning Scattergood analyst S. Beury now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. Boenning Scattergood has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Middlefield Banc’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MBCN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ MBCN traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.25. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,033. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day moving average is $26.36. Middlefield Banc has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $11.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.41 million. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 7.90%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Middlefield Banc by 1,412.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Middlefield Banc in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in Middlefield Banc by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 14,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Middlefield Banc by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 24,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in Middlefield Banc by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 51,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 25,874 shares in the last quarter. 27.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

