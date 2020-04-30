Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for PulteGroup, Inc. Issued By SunTrust Banks (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of PulteGroup in a research note issued on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst R. Seth now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.05. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America raised PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.90.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $30.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $47.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 17,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $617,887.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,586.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen P. Schlageter sold 18,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $484,685.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,392.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,978 shares of company stock worth $1,914,735. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 13.75%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Recommended Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.