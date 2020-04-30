Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Issued By Wedbush

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Columbia Sportswear in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now forecasts that the textile maker will earn ($0.93) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.13). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $954.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.66 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 18.53%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $129.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.30.

COLM stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.95. 231,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,115. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.27. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $51.82 and a 52 week high of $109.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 678,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,025,000 after purchasing an additional 370,421 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,018,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,242,000 after buying an additional 290,010 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,438 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,019,000 after buying an additional 177,927 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 601,445.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 132,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,356,000 after buying an additional 132,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 3,390 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.92, for a total transaction of $250,588.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,313,733.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,012 shares of company stock valued at $2,285,515. 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

