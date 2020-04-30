Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Hydro One Ltd Issued By Raymond James (TSE:H)

Hydro One Ltd (TSE:H) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Hydro One in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hydro One’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.72 billion during the quarter.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Hydro One from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Laurentian boosted their target price on Hydro One from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Hydro One from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, CSFB downgraded shares of Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hydro One currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$27.85.

Shares of H opened at C$26.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.02. Hydro One has a 1 year low of C$20.25 and a 1 year high of C$29.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.65.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

