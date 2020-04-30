Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) Issued By KeyCorp

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Jacobs Engineering in a research note issued on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.27. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on J. William Blair initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Jacobs Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.83.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $83.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. Jacobs Engineering has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $104.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion.

In other Jacobs Engineering news, Director Robert C. Davidson, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $336,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,522,048. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 9,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $943,879.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

