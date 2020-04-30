Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s FY2020 earnings at $3.08 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $701.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $105.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO traded down $2.26 on Thursday, reaching $81.01. 283,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,616. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.48 and a 200-day moving average of $86.99. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $98.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 392.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

