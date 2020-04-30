Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Aecon Group Inc Lowered by Desjardins (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc (TSE:ARE) – Analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Aecon Group in a research report issued on Sunday, April 26th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. Desjardins also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s FY2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.43.

Shares of TSE ARE opened at C$15.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.07. The company has a market cap of $848.80 million and a P/E ratio of 13.62. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of C$10.94 and a 52 week high of C$21.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.71.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$917.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$922.00 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.75%.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc provides construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure, Industrial, and Concessions. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the construction of roads and bridges, and rail and transit systems, as well as in municipal road construction, asphalt production and aggregates, material engineering and design, and foundation activities.

