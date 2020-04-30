Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.19. Raymond James currently has a “Hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2020 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also commented on CNI. Barclays lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $89.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.84.

Shares of CNI stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.99. 65,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,617. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $96.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.4097 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.04%.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

