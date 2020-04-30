Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) Decreased by Analyst

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Capstar Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capstar Financial’s FY2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CSTR. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Capstar Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Capstar Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Capstar Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capstar Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

NASDAQ CSTR traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.15. 3,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,894. Capstar Financial has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $17.48. The company has a market capitalization of $194.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average is $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.17). Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $22.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.93 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Capstar Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 203.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Capstar Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Capstar Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in Capstar Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

