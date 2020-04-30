Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Reduced by Analyst

Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) – Barrington Research lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Dorman Products in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 28th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the auto parts company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. Barrington Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Dorman Products’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $257.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DORM. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Dorman Products from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub cut Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CL King raised Dorman Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Dorman Products from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dorman Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

DORM traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.78. The stock had a trading volume of 9,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,134. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.64. Dorman Products has a 12 month low of $44.49 and a 12 month high of $89.65.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,963 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 25,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 64,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 148,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 19,687 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

