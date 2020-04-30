Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc Decreased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.03 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

HPP has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

HPP stock opened at $24.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $38.81.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.22 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 5.52%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 183.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 35,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000.

In other news, Director Ted R. Antenucci bought 15,625 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.92 per share, with a total value of $498,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 58,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,329.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser purchased 75,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,603,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,581 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,060.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 113,125 shares of company stock valued at $2,654,710 over the last three months. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

