Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Intevac, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) – B. Riley reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Intevac in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 28th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the electronics maker will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Intevac’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 million. Intevac had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 2.25%.

IVAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of Intevac stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.22. 6,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,592. The company has a market cap of $128.16 million, a PE ratio of 51.70 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average of $5.84. Intevac has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intevac during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Intevac during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Intevac by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intevac by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intevac by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 9,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder sold 17,175 shares of Intevac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $75,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jay Cho sold 11,550 shares of Intevac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $79,810.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,533.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

