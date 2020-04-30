Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. Decreased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Lincoln Electric in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Lincoln Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Vertical Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $105.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

NASDAQ LECO traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,616. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.99. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $59.29 and a 1 year high of $98.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $701.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.70%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 392.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

