Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $701.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 9.41%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LECO. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $105.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.25.

Lincoln Electric stock traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.01. The company had a trading volume of 283,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,616. Lincoln Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $98.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.99. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth $13,987,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 2.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

