Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. Cut by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Monolithic Power Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ FY2020 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $165.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.15 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $1.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $201.73. The stock had a trading volume of 156,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,285. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.94, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.22. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $114.84 and a fifty-two week high of $208.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.05%.

In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total value of $2,900,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 342,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,256,739.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.07, for a total value of $421,349.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 351,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,641,940.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,310 shares of company stock valued at $49,446,302 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

