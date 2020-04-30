Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Lowered by Analyst

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for NIC in a report issued on Monday, April 27th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the software maker will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for NIC’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson lowered shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of NIC in a report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NIC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ:EGOV traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.65. 22,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,556. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NIC has a one year low of $15.48 and a one year high of $25.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.64.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.46 million. NIC had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of NIC by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of NIC by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 13,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in NIC by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 39,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NIC by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in NIC by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

