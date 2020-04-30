Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Decreased by Analyst

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Northwest Bancshares stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.65. The stock had a trading volume of 472,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,510. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.84. Northwest Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 17.84%. The company had revenue of $115.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.77 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWBI. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 546.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,364 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,467 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 227.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,937 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $158,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 72.38%.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

