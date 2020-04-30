Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Principal Financial Group Inc Lowered by Piper Sandler (NYSE:PFG)

Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.35. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.83.

PFG stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.09. 1,723,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,682. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.23. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%.

Principal Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFG. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4,838.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 414.4% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

