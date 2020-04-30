Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Sirius XM Holdings Inc Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sirius XM in a report issued on Monday, April 27th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Sirius XM’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 204.95%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.90 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.14.

Shares of SIRI opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. Sirius XM has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.0133 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

In related news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 261,159 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $1,885,567.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,001,444 shares in the company, valued at $7,230,425.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Holden sold 44,313 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $319,496.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 279,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,230.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 318,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 1,033.0% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 183,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 166,948 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 94,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 27,073 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,698,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,444,000 after buying an additional 60,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

