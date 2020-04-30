Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Decreased by SunTrust Banks

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Synovus Financial in a research note issued on Sunday, April 26th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNV. Raymond James cut Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Synovus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.73. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $40.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.72.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.99 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 20.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.86 per share, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,423 shares in the company, valued at $736,581.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen T. Butler acquired 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.73 per share, with a total value of $50,307.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 112,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,926.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.85%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

