Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Tetra Tech, Inc. Cut by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Tetra Tech in a report issued on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.75.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $584.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.79 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Sidoti dropped their price objective on Tetra Tech from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $82.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.81 and a 200 day moving average of $84.86. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97. Tetra Tech has a 12-month low of $63.00 and a 12-month high of $99.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Tetra Tech by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 13.6% in the first quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 84,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 10,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Tetra Tech news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 24,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.42, for a total value of $2,280,093.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hugh M. Grant sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,551 shares of company stock worth $9,357,115. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.93%.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

