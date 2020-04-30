Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp in a report released on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.78. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $52.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.13 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 23.81%.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on WASH. Compass Point upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Washington Trust Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

WASH stock opened at $35.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.80. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.86 and a 52 week high of $54.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.77 and a 200 day moving average of $46.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

