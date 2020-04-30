Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Watsco Inc Reduced by Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Watsco in a report issued on Monday, April 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.50. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.16 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WSO. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Watsco from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.50.

Shares of WSO opened at $163.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.97 and its 200 day moving average is $170.66. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $132.97 and a fifty-two week high of $186.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 7.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 255,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,090,000 after buying an additional 27,227 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth about $81,931,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.76, for a total transaction of $637,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.775 dividend. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 109.23%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

