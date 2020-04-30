QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $0.81, but opened at $0.72. QEP Resources shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 43,633,727 shares trading hands.

The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. QEP Resources had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $225.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.46 million.

QEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of QEP Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of QEP Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.53.

In other QEP Resources news, CEO Timothy J. Cutt purchased 23,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $51,167.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 252,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,188.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Trice purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $105,500.00. Insiders bought a total of 96,864 shares of company stock valued at $207,427 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QEP. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of QEP Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QEP Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QEP Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 202,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 39,841 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 213,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 34,295 shares during the period.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 3.06.

About QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP)

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

