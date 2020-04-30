Qiwi Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 3,609 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,031% compared to the typical volume of 319 put options.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Qiwi from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of QIWI stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.26. 206,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,935. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average is $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $722.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.27. Qiwi has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $25.25.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The credit services provider reported $18.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $18.87 by ($0.13). Qiwi had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. Qiwi’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Qiwi will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. Qiwi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Qiwi during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Qiwi by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Qiwi by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Qiwi in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Qiwi by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the period. 30.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qiwi

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

