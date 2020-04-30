Quixant PLC (LON:QXT) Insider Michael Peagram Purchases 10,000 Shares

Quixant PLC (LON:QXT) insider Michael Peagram purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £7,500 ($9,865.82).

Shares of Quixant stock opened at GBX 94 ($1.24) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 78.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 168.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Quixant PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 50 ($0.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 317.30 ($4.17). The stock has a market cap of $62.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58.

Get Quixant alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Quixant in a report on Monday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Quixant to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 185 ($2.43) in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

About Quixant

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of PC based gaming platforms and display solutions for the gaming and slot machine industry worldwide. The company also designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming monitors, such as floating and standard gaming monitors, and button decks.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Quixant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quixant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.