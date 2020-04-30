Raymond James Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG)

Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spark Power Group in a report issued on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Spark Power Group’s FY2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

SPG opened at C$1.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.38 million and a P/E ratio of 60.00. Spark Power Group has a 52-week low of C$0.90 and a 52-week high of C$2.25.

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$58.00 million for the quarter.

Spark Power Group Company Profile

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions primarily in North America. The company operates through three divisions: Technical Services; Power Equipment; and Power Advisory and Sustainability. The company offers technical services, such as construction, repair, replacement, maintenance, testing, and commissioning of electrical assets.

