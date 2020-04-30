Raymond James Analysts Give Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) a C$14.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$14.00 target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.75 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$15.75 to C$14.35 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.25 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$13.67.

CHP.UN stock opened at C$12.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion and a PE ratio of 6.10. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 12-month low of C$10.58 and a 12-month high of C$15.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.77.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Company Profile

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

