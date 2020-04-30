Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,801 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IYY traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $143.17. 178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,028. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.35. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.20 and a fifty-two week high of $168.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.5765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

See Also: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.