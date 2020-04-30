Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.11 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 49.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,482 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.22% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XLG. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XLG traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $221.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,603. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $168.40 and a twelve month high of $249.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.95.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

