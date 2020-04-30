Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,030 Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 6.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Steris were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Steris in the fourth quarter valued at $137,189,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Steris in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,374,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Steris by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,587,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,856,000 after purchasing an additional 774,516 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Steris by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,588,000 after buying an additional 600,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Steris by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $212,095,000 after acquiring an additional 449,941 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steris alerts:

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $516,993.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,093.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE stock traded down $3.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $143.10. 14,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,869. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Steris PLC has a 12-month low of $105.69 and a 12-month high of $168.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.88.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.45 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

STE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Steris from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.75.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Featured Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steris PLC (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.