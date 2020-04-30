Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 2,549 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 487.2% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $165.18. The stock had a trading volume of 241,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,795. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.95 and its 200 day moving average is $135.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.85 and a 1 year high of $175.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 40.80%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MOH. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $156.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup raised Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to an “average” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.08.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.69, for a total value of $56,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

