Raymond James Trims CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Target Price to C$56.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$57.50 to C$56.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CCL.B. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Laurentian set a C$67.00 price target on shares of CCL Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a C$67.00 target price on shares of CCL Industries in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$69.00 to C$61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$60.00.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

CCL.B stock opened at C$44.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion and a PE ratio of 16.67. CCL Industries has a one year low of C$34.57 and a one year high of C$68.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$51.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.83.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.