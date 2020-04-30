Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th.

Regal Beloit has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Regal Beloit has a dividend payout ratio of 27.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Regal Beloit to earn $5.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

Shares of RBC traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.28. 83,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,713. Regal Beloit has a fifty-two week low of $51.99 and a fifty-two week high of $90.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.77.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $738.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.53 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regal Beloit will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Regal Beloit from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.