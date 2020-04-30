Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,258 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,125 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.4% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Aua Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 7.8% during the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Apple by 29.3% during the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 1,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 9.2% in the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $290.54. The stock had a trading volume of 18,800,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,821,924. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.07. The firm has a market cap of $1,274.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $335.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.45.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

