Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,975 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 126.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,537 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.7% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.16.

MSFT stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $178.30. The company had a trading volume of 31,909,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,982,344. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1,349.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

