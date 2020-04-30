Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Polaris Infrastructure Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:PIF)

Polaris Infrastructure Inc (TSE:PIF) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Polaris Infrastructure in a report issued on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Polaris Infrastructure’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Get Polaris Infrastructure alerts:

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.83. The firm had revenue of C$23.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$24.55 million.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.17 million and a PE ratio of 13.20. Polaris Infrastructure has a 52 week low of C$8.59 and a 52 week high of C$17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Polaris Infrastructure Company Profile

Polaris Infrastructure Inc, a renewable energy company, acquires, explores, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.