Research Analysts Set Expectations for Fortis Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Fortis in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FTS. TD Securities raised Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Fortis from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Fortis from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE FTS traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.84. 14,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,058. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Fortis has a 12 month low of $28.59 and a 12 month high of $44.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortis in the fourth quarter worth about $4,292,000. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 18,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 168,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.3593 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

