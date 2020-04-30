Research Analysts Set Expectations for Trican Well Service Ltd’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd (TSE:TCW) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Trican Well Service in a report released on Sunday, April 26th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Hunt anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Trican Well Service’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$163.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$152.73 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TCW. CIBC decreased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$0.90 to C$0.80 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cormark reduced their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Trican Well Service from C$1.25 to C$0.90 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Trican Well Service from C$1.75 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.25 to C$0.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.89.

TSE:TCW opened at C$0.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $149.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.86. Trican Well Service has a 52 week low of C$0.42 and a 52 week high of C$1.52.

In other Trican Well Service news, Director Gilbert Allen Brooks purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.52 per share, with a total value of C$25,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 101,000 shares in the company, valued at C$52,075.60. Insiders have purchased a total of 85,000 shares of company stock worth $43,551 in the last three months.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

